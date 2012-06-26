UPDATE 6-Oil pushes higher as U.S. Treasury flags sanctions on Iran
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
HOUSTON, June 26 Anadarko Petroleum Corp said Tuesday it restarted production at two of four Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas platforms in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
The company said it expects to restart output at the two easternmost facilities, the gas-only Independence Hub and the smaller oil and gas Neptune facility, "as safely and quickly as possible."
All four facilities have been restaffed, the company said.
The Independence Hub can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and Anadarko is the largest natural gas producer in the Gulf, according to U.S. regulators. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by John Picinich)
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
Feb 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers added jobs in December and January as drillers continued to return to the well pad with crude prices holding near 18 month highs, according to U.S. jobs data on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.