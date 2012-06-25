June 25 Some U.S. oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico began restarting production and restaffing evacuated platforms on Monday as Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of the 2012 Atlantic hurricane season to hit the Gulf and disrupt operations, headed northeastward toward Florida.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Monday that 44.1 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 34.8 percent of natgas production per day were shut in. As restarts progress, those figures were expected to fall.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for a little more than 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 40 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, one to three of them major storms. ESTIMATED CAPACITY OFFLINE ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oil output shut: 608,025 barrels per day

Gas output shut: 1,565 million cubic feet per day

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement ) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- OFFSHORE PRODUCTION IMPACT --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Asset Capacity oil/gas Date Shut Restarted

Anadarko Independence Hub 1 bcf/d gas June 23 N/A

Marco Polo 120,000 bpd/300 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Constitution 70,000 bpd/200 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Neptune 14,000 bpd/23 mmcfd June 23 N/A BHP Shenzi 120,000 bpd/50 mmcfd June 22 N/A

Neptune 50,000 bpd/50 mmcfd June 22 N/A BP Thunder Horse 250,000 bpd/200 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Atlantis 200,000 bpd/180 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Horn Mountain

Mad Dog 65,000 bpd/68 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Holstein 110,000 bpd/150 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Na Kika 130,000 bpd/500 mmcfd June 23 N/A

Marlin 60,000 bpd/250 mmcfd June 23 N/A Conoco Magnolia 8,000 bpd/16 mmcfd June 24 N/A Shell Auger 101,000 bpd/415 mmcfd June 24 N/A

Enchilda/Salsa 60,000 bpd/400 mmcfd June 24 N/A

------------------------------------------------------------------------- PREPARATION, EVACUATIONS -------------------------------------------------------------------------

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - Restaffing four oil and gas platforms, will restart production after inspections.

* Apache Corp - Evacuated non-essential workers, no production impact.

* BHP Billiton - Restaffing platforms, expected to restart production on Tuesday.

* BP - Restaffing platforms, production to resume.

* Chevron Corp - Says "some" production affected by Tropical Storm Debby, but only evacuated non-essential workers.

* Conoco - Shuts Magnolia platform.

* Exxon - Restaffing, resuming normal operations.

* Murphy Oil Corp evacuated non-essential workers, no production impact.

* Royal Dutch Shell Plc - Restarting shut production, restaffing evacuated operations.

* Williams Cos - Devil's Tower oil and gas platform evacuated by operator and Williams. Discovery Gas Transmission in the central Gulf asked shippers and producers to reduce affected production Sunday and Monday. (Reporting By Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Ed Davies)