HOUSTON, June 24 Exxon Mobil Corp. said on Sunday that it had shut 1,000 barrels per day in oil production and 7 million cubic feet in daily natural gas output due to the threat of Tropical Storm Debby, according to a statement issued by the company.

The company also said only non-essential workers have been removed from operations potentially in the path of the storm. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Ed Davies)