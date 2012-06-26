HOUSTON, June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp said that all of its Gulf of Mexico and coastal operations disrupted by Tropical Storm Debby were expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.

"Facilities will be fully restaffed by that time," spokesman David Eglinton said.

Exxon had evacuated workers not essential to production and shut in about 1,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)