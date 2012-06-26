UPDATE 6-Oil pushes higher as U.S. Treasury flags sanctions on Iran
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
HOUSTON, June 26 Exxon Mobil Corp said that all of its Gulf of Mexico and coastal operations disrupted by Tropical Storm Debby were expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday.
"Facilities will be fully restaffed by that time," spokesman David Eglinton said.
Exxon had evacuated workers not essential to production and shut in about 1,000 barrels per day of oil and 7 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)
Feb 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers added jobs in December and January as drillers continued to return to the well pad with crude prices holding near 18 month highs, according to U.S. jobs data on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.