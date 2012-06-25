HOUSTON, June 25 U.S. regulators said on Monday
Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators had shut in 44.1 percent of
daily oil and 34.8 percent of daily natural gas production
because of Tropical Storm Debby, a near doubling of the oil
total from Sunday.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 608,025
barrels per day of oil and 1,565 million cubic feet per day of
gas was shut in as midday Monday operators evacuated
installations and shut down operations ahead of the storm.
Producers began returning workers and restoring production
in the Gulf on Monday as Debby took an eastward turn away from
production areas.
The Gulf accounts for about 20 percent of U.S. oil
production and 6 percent of natural gas output.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)