HOUSTON, June 26 U.S. regulators said on Tuesday
that Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas operators reported more
than half of production shut in for Tropical Storm Debby had
been restored since it passed, leaving 18.1 percent of daily oil
and 17.2 percent of gas output still shut.
On Monday, the U.S. government said 44.1 percent oil
production and 31.4 percent of natural gas was shut.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement,
which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 250,187
barrels per day of oil and 773 million cubic feet per day of gas
remained shut in by midday Tuesday as operators restaffed
platforms and resumed operations following the storm's passage.
Producers said they would continue returning workers and
restoring production on Tuesday as Debby moved on a path away
from production areas and toward the west coast of Florida in
the eastern Gulf.
U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico account for about
20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas
output.
