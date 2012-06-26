HOUSTON, June 26 U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that Gulf of Mexico oil and natural gas operators reported more than half of production shut in for Tropical Storm Debby had been restored since it passed, leaving 18.1 percent of daily oil and 17.2 percent of gas output still shut.

On Monday, the U.S. government said 44.1 percent oil production and 31.4 percent of natural gas was shut.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which oversees oil and gas activity in the basin, said 250,187 barrels per day of oil and 773 million cubic feet per day of gas remained shut in by midday Tuesday as operators restaffed platforms and resumed operations following the storm's passage.

Producers said they would continue returning workers and restoring production on Tuesday as Debby moved on a path away from production areas and toward the west coast of Florida in the eastern Gulf.

U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico account for about 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6 percent of natural gas output. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)