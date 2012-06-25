MIAMI, June 24 Two tornadoes spawned by Tropical
Storm Debby, the first named storm of 2012 to enter the Gulf of
Mexico, hit Florida on Sunday, killing a woman, injuring a child
and wrecking homes in the central portion of the state, an
official said.
The twisters hit the southern end of rural Highlands County
and wrecked four homes and damaged several others, a mix of
mobile homes and concrete-block residences, spokeswoman Gloria
Rybinski of Highlands County Emergency Management said.
"We have one confirmed death of a woman, and a child was
severely injured and transported to a hospital," Rybinski said.
Further details were unavailable.
The twisters came as Debby churned on an uncertain track
toward Florida's Gulf coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds and
waves that forced the closure of about a quarter of offshore oil
and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico.
Debby was centered about 205 miles (330 km) east-southeast
of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving slowly
northeast at about 3 mph (5 kph) at 4 p.m. CDT (2100 GMT), the
National Hurricane Center said. Debby, no longer expected to
gain hurricane strength, packed winds of 60 mph (96 kph), the
Miami-based center said.
Citing a "significant change in the forecast track," the NHC
said Debby was expected to hit the Florida Panhandle near Panama
City on Thursday as a tropical storm.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in Miami; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Bill Trott)