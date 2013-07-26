MIAMI, July 26 Tropical Storm Dorian is expected
to weaken slightly as it moves across the open waters of the
Atlantic Ocean toward the Caribbean, forecasters at the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Friday.
Dorian, the fourth named storm of the 2013 Atlantic
hurricane season, was centered about 1,291 miles (2085 km) east
of the Northern Leeward Islands and was moving west-northwest at
21 miles per hour (33 kph). It had top sustained winds of 50 mph
(85 kph), the hurricane center said.
Dorian posed no immediate threat to the Gulf of Mexico,
where U.S. oil and gas operations are clustered.
The storm is becoming less organized and is forecast to lose
some strength in the next 24 hours, the center said. Forecast
models show Dorian will continue to move west, and is expected
to pass north of Puerto Rico on Monday.
Dorian could then take a path between the Bahamas and Cuba
by Wednesday, raising the possibility it could bring rains and
winds to the southeastern United States late next week, although
its track remained uncertain.
"It is too early to say with confidence for next week where
Dorian will track and what the strength will be," said
AccuWeather.com hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.
In Florida, authorities worried about rising water levels at
Lake Okeechobee, the state's largest freshwater lake, have
started to drain some water from the lake as the active months
of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season approach.
The hurricane season officially begins on June 1 and
typically peaks between August and mid-October.
