Aug 3 Tropical Storm Earl has almost become a hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday adding that hurricane warnings have been issued for the Bay Islands of Honduras.

The system, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), is located about 265 miles (425 km) east-southeast of Belize city, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The core of Earl is expected to pass near the Honduras Bay Islands Wednesday afternoon, and then make landfall in Belize tonight or early Thursday, said the hurricane center.

The NHC said additional strengthening is forecast during the next 24 hours, and Earl is likely to become a hurricane later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)