Aug 6 Tropical Storm Earl moved inland early on
Saturday over southeastern Mexico where torrential rains could
produce deadly flash floods and mudslides, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
The storm with winds of 50 mph (80 kmh) was about 30 miles
(50 km) southwest of Veracruz, Mexico as it headed west at 9 mph
(15 km), the Miami-based center said in an advisory late on
Friday night.
The center said Earl would weaken as it moved inland
throughout the day on Saturday, but could produce rainfall up to
12 inches (30 cm) and might produce 18 inches (45 cm) of rain in
some areas in the Mexican states of Veracruz, Hidalgo, Oaxaca,
Guerrero, Puebla, Tabasco and Campeche.
The rains could result in life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides, the center said.
Before crossing Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, Earl battered
Belize earlier this week, smashing car windows and punching
holes in the roofs of Belize City's wooden houses. It also
downed trees and flooded parts of the coast.
State-owned oil company Pemex said late on Thursday it was
monitoring Earl but that so far it had not needed to evacuate
its offshore platforms
