Sept 16 Hurricane Edouard, the first major hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, is weakening and accelerating north-eastward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Edouard was about 495 miles (795 km) east-northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained wind of 90 mph (150 kph), NHC said. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)