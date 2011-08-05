* Tropical storm dissipates but may stage comeback
* Threat remains of heavy rains, possible landslides
* Haiti's quake survivors' camps wary of rainfall, floods
(Updates with "high chance" of storm system redeveloping)
By Joseph Guyler Delva
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 4 Tropical Storm Emily
broke apart over the mountains of Haiti and the Dominican
Republic on Thursday but its remnants still packed rains
threatening flash floods and mudslides in the neighboring
Caribbean countries.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm
dissipated into a low pressure trough, but cautioned it still
had potential to regenerate.
That meant Florida's authorities would be watching the
weather system to ensure it did not restrengthen into a threat
to the state's eastern coast.
The remnants of Emily were stretched out across Hispaniola,
the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic and over
the Turks and Caicos, at 8 p.m. EDT (2400 GMT), the Miami-based
center said. Emily had been the fifth named storm of the 2011
Atlantic hurricane season,
The governments of the Dominican Republic, Cuba and the
Bahamas all dropped tropical storm watches and warnings after
Emily weakened. But the hurricane center warned rainfall could
still reach as much as 20 inches (50 cm) in some areas.
In an advisory late Thursday evening, the hurricane center
also said there was a "high chance" Emily's remaining clouds
and thunderstorms could redevelop into a tropical cyclone on
Saturday.
"The large area of cloudiness and showers associated with
this system is forecast to move northwestward toward the
Bahamas at 10 to 15 mph (16-24 kph) for the next couple of
days," the center said.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Links: Reuters Hurricane Tracker:
r.reuters.com/san78n
www.nhc.noaa.gov/
www.skeetobiteweather.com/
www.wunderground.com/tropical/
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Heavy rainfall is a significant threat to Haiti, which is
vulnerable to flash floods and landslides because of its
near-total deforestation. In June, at least 23 people were
killed after rains unleashed flooding and mudslides.
Occasional light rains fell on Thursday in the sprawling,
mountain-cradled Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, where more
than 600,000 survivors of the 2010 earthquake still live in
fragile tent and tarpaulin camps.
Haitian President Michel Martelly and civil defense
officials had issued public appeals for those living in
low-lying or flood-prone areas of the hilly, quake-damaged
capital to move to safer areas and not wait to be evacuated.
Emily posed no threat to oil and gas production facilities
in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Some tracking forecasts had earlier
showed it crossing the Bahamas and possibly approaching Florida
by the weekend.
On Thursday, NOAA raised its outlook for activity in the
2011 Atlantic hurricane season, predicting it would produce
seven to 10 hurricanes. [ID:nN1E7730WR]
Three to five of those were expected to strengthen into
"major" hurricanes of Category 3 or higher on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with top winds of at least 110
miles (178 km) per hour, it said.
In May, NOAA projected six to 10 hurricanes.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher and Jane Sutton in
Miami; Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and
Eric Beech)