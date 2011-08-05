* High chance of tropical cyclone reforming in 48 hours
* Thunderstorms, clouds moving over eastern Cuba, Bahamas
MIAMI Aug 5 Thunderstorms from dissipated
Tropical Storm Emily moved over eastern Cuba and southeastern
Bahamas on Friday and had a 60 percent chance of regenerating
into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Authorities in Florida were watching the weather system as
it moved northwest but most forecast tracks showed it keeping
away from the state's south coast and eventually swinging into
the Atlantic.
The remnants of Emily posed no threat to oil and gas
production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Emily, the fifth named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane
season, lost intensity as it rolled over mountainous Hispaniola
island, dumping rain on Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Dominican Republic authorities and media reported at least
one death caused by the rains and resulting floods. They said
some 7,000 people had been forced to leave their homes, with
dozens of villages cut off by floodwaters and swollen rivers.
"This system remains disorganized but upper-level winds are
expected to become a little more favorable for development on
Saturday," the Miami-based hurricane center said, giving it a
"high chance" of reforming into a tropical cyclone.
On Thursday, the U.S. government weather agency NOAA raised
its outlook for activity in the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season,
predicting it would produce seven to 10 hurricanes.
Three to five of those were expected to strengthen into
"major" hurricanes of Category 3 or higher on the five-step
Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, with top winds of at least 110
miles (178 km) per hour, it said.
In May, NOAA projected six to 10 hurricanes.
(Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by John O'Callaghan)