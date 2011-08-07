MIAMI Aug 7 The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily moved into the open Atlantic and away from the U.S. East Coast on Sunday as a tropical depression after dumping rains on the Bahamas.

The remaining clouds and thunderstorms carried top sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph) with little change in strength expected over the next 24 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Emily's rains set off flooding that killed four people and forced thousands to evacuate their homes in the Dominican Republic and Haiti over the last few days.

Emily, the fifth named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, dissipated on Thursday as it moved over the mountains on the island of Hispaniola, which is shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

