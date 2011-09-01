* Manta Ray, Garden Banks, Stingray platforms evacuated
* Nautilus and Mississippi Canyon pipelines monitoring
(Recasts, updates with Stingray, adds details)
HOUSTON, Sept 1 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) has
pulled workers from four platforms on the Manta Ray, Garden
Banks and Stingray gas pipeline systems in the Gulf of Mexico
due to the threat of tropical weather, email alerts said on
Thursday.
The Mississippi Canyon and Nautilus pipeline systems had
not evacuated but were monitoring Tropical Disturbance 35 in
the central Gulf in case evacuation becomes necessary, Enbridge
said in the alerts.
Personnel were removed from platforms in Ship Shoal 207 and
Ship Shoal 332 on the Manta Ray system and from a platform in
South Marsh Island 76 on the Garden Banks system. Workers were
pulled from West Cameron 509 on the Stingray system. The
location designations describe areas and blocks leased to
operators by the U.S. government.
Enbridge provided no details on the number of personnel
involved, but a spokeswoman said the pipelines would continue
to operate with the platforms unmanned, weather conditions
permitting.
Enbridge did not detail the volumes of gas potentially
affected, but their website shows the length and capacity of
each line. Actual flows may vary.
Manta Ray, 250 miles (402 km), 800 million cubic feet per
day; Garden Banks, 50 miles (80 km), 1 billion cubic feet per
day. Stingray, 325 miles (523 km), 650 million cubic feet per
day. Mississippi Canyon 45 miles (72 km), 800 MMcfd. Nautilus,
103 miles (166 km), 600 MMcfd.
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)