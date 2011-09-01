* Manta Ray, Garden Banks, Stingray platforms evacuated

* Nautilus and Mississippi Canyon pipelines monitoring

(Recasts, updates with Stingray, adds details)

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) has pulled workers from four platforms on the Manta Ray, Garden Banks and Stingray gas pipeline systems in the Gulf of Mexico due to the threat of tropical weather, email alerts said on Thursday.

The Mississippi Canyon and Nautilus pipeline systems had not evacuated but were monitoring Tropical Disturbance 35 in the central Gulf in case evacuation becomes necessary, Enbridge said in the alerts.

Personnel were removed from platforms in Ship Shoal 207 and Ship Shoal 332 on the Manta Ray system and from a platform in South Marsh Island 76 on the Garden Banks system. Workers were pulled from West Cameron 509 on the Stingray system. The location designations describe areas and blocks leased to operators by the U.S. government.

Enbridge provided no details on the number of personnel involved, but a spokeswoman said the pipelines would continue to operate with the platforms unmanned, weather conditions permitting.

Enbridge did not detail the volumes of gas potentially affected, but their website shows the length and capacity of each line. Actual flows may vary.

Manta Ray, 250 miles (402 km), 800 million cubic feet per day; Garden Banks, 50 miles (80 km), 1 billion cubic feet per day. Stingray, 325 miles (523 km), 650 million cubic feet per day. Mississippi Canyon 45 miles (72 km), 800 MMcfd. Nautilus, 103 miles (166 km), 600 MMcfd.

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)