MIAMI Aug 27 Tropical storm Erika continued to
strengthen as it reached the Eastern Caribbean and appeared to
be headed for the U.S. East Coast early next week, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
Erika could reach hurricane status near Florida's east coast
by Monday morning, the Miami-based government forecaster said.
The last hurricane to hit Florida was Wilma in October 2005.
While the forecasters can be reasonably certain of Erika's
path using computer models, give or take a couple of hundred
miles, its intensity is harder to predict and it could fall
apart as it passes over land and battles hostile winds.
Last week the season's first hurricane, Danny, rapidly
dissipated as the storm reached the Caribbean islands.
The Florida State Emergency Operations Center was partially
activated on Wednesday as officials monitored the advancing
storm.
Erika, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season, currently was 85 miles (140 km) west of Guadalupe with
maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph). It was
expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Thursday
evening, before passing north of the Dominican Republic on
Friday and continuing in a northwesterly direction over the
Bahamas.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Puerto Rico, the
Virgin Islands, St. Martin/St Maarten, St. Barthelemy,
Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla,
Saba and St. Eustatius.
Erika was expected to produce 3 to 5 inches of rain across
portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
and the Dominican Republic through Friday, offering some relief
from recent drought conditions.
The U.S. government's annual forecast shows a
quieter-than-normal 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, with six to
10 named storms and up to four reaching hurricane status of 74
mph (119 kph).
Forecasters warn that quieter-than-average years in the
past have seen some of the most destructive storms in history,
such as Hurricane Andrew in 1992, that devastated south Florida.
Among the factors in this year's predicted weaker hurricane
season is the El Niño weather phenomenon, the warming of Pacific
waters that affects wind circulation patterns and makes the
formation of hurricanes in the Atlantic-Caribbean basin less
likely.
