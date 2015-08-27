(Adds widespread flooding in Dominica, other details)

By David Adams

MIAMI Aug 27 Tropical Storm Erika continued to strengthen as it dumped torrential rainfall on islands in the Eastern Caribbean and appeared to be headed for the U.S. East Coast early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Erika could reach hurricane status near Florida's east coast by Monday morning, the Miami-based government forecaster said.

Heavy rains lashed the small, mountainous island of Dominica with almost 9 inches reported at Canefield airport near the capital, Roseau.

Photographs and video posted on Facebook by Dominica's minister of tourism, Robert Tonge, showed widespread flooding in the capital. He urged everyone to "please stay inside."

While the forecasters can be reasonably certain of Erika's path using computer models, give or take a couple of hundred miles, its intensity is harder to predict and it could fall apart as it passes over land and battles hostile winds.

Last week the season's first hurricane, Danny, rapidly dissipated as the storm reached the Caribbean islands.

The last hurricane to hit Florida was Wilma in October 2005.

The Florida State Emergency Operations Center was partially activated on Wednesday as officials monitored the advancing storm.

Erika, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, was about 125 miles (201 km) west of Guadalupe with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph) as of midday on Thursday. It was expected to reach the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Thursday evening, before passing over the Dominican Republic on Friday and continuing in a northwesterly direction over the Bahamas.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, St. Martin/St Maarten, St. Barthelemy, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Erika was expected to produce an average of 3 to 5 inches of rain across portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Friday, offering some relief from recent drought conditions.

The U.S. government's annual forecast shows a quieter-than-normal 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, with six to 10 named storms and up to four becoming hurricanes.

Forecasters warn that quieter-than-average years in the past have been marked by some of the most destructive storms in history, such as Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which devastated south Florida.

This year's weaker hurricane season is partly attributed to the El Niño weather phenomenon, the warming of Pacific waters that affects wind patterns and makes hurricanes less likely in the Atlantic-Caribbean basin. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Matthew Lewis)