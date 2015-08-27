(Adds widespread flooding in Dominica, other details)
By David Adams
MIAMI Aug 27 Tropical Storm Erika continued to
strengthen as it dumped torrential rainfall on islands in the
Eastern Caribbean and appeared to be headed for the U.S. East
Coast early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said
on Thursday.
Erika could reach hurricane status near Florida's east coast
by Monday morning, the Miami-based government forecaster said.
Heavy rains lashed the small, mountainous island of Dominica
with almost 9 inches reported at Canefield airport near the
capital, Roseau.
Photographs and video posted on Facebook by Dominica's
minister of tourism, Robert Tonge, showed widespread flooding in
the capital. He urged everyone to "please stay inside."
While the forecasters can be reasonably certain of Erika's
path using computer models, give or take a couple of hundred
miles, its intensity is harder to predict and it could fall
apart as it passes over land and battles hostile winds.
Last week the season's first hurricane, Danny, rapidly
dissipated as the storm reached the Caribbean islands.
The last hurricane to hit Florida was Wilma in October 2005.
The Florida State Emergency Operations Center was partially
activated on Wednesday as officials monitored the advancing
storm.
Erika, the fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane
season, was about 125 miles (201 km) west of Guadalupe with
maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph) as of
midday on Thursday. It was expected to reach the Virgin Islands
and Puerto Rico by Thursday evening, before passing over the
Dominican Republic on Friday and continuing in a northwesterly
direction over the Bahamas.
Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Puerto Rico, the
Virgin Islands, St. Martin/St Maarten, St. Barthelemy,
Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla,
Saba and St. Eustatius.
Erika was expected to produce an average of 3 to 5 inches of
rain across portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands,
Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through Friday, offering
some relief from recent drought conditions.
The U.S. government's annual forecast shows a
quieter-than-normal 2015 Atlantic hurricane season, with six to
10 named storms and up to four becoming hurricanes.
Forecasters warn that quieter-than-average years in the past
have been marked by some of the most destructive storms in
history, such as Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which devastated
south Florida.
This year's weaker hurricane season is partly attributed to
the El Niño weather phenomenon, the warming of Pacific waters
that affects wind patterns and makes hurricanes less likely in
the Atlantic-Caribbean basin.
