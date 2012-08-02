* Islanders could feel its effects by Thursday night
* Storm expected to cross into Caribbean on Friday
* Ernesto could strengthen into hurricane early next week
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, Aug 2 Tropical Storm Ernesto formed in
the Atlantic Ocean near the Windward Islands on Thursday and
could strengthen into a hurricane as it races westward across
the Caribbean Sea, forecasters said.
The storm was expected to hit the southern Windward Islands
and cross into the Caribbean early on Friday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Island governments issued storm warnings for Barbados, St.
Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, St. Lucia, Martinique and
Guadeloupe, alerting residents to expect storm conditions as
early as Thursday night.
Ernesto formed 295 miles (475 km) east of the Windward
Islands and was moving rapidly west at 22 mph (35 kph). It was
expected to turn more to the northwest early next week and
strengthen into a hurricane southeast of Jamaica.
It had top winds of 50 miles per hour (85 kph) on Thursday
and would become a hurricane if those swirling winds reach 74
mph (119 kph).
Forecasters warned island residents to expect large waves
and 2 to 3 inches (5 to 8 cm) of rain, with 5 inches (nearly 13
cm) in isolated areas.
Several computer forecasting models showed it moving through
or near the Yucatan Channel into the southern Gulf of Mexico in
the middle of next week. It was too early to know whether
Ernesto could disrupt oil and gas operations clustered in the
Gulf.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to November 30.
"It's our first system coming out of the deep tropics this
year, so maybe it's a good time for people to review their
preparedness plans as we're getting into the part of the season
where things normally begin to get a little more active," said
David Zelinsky, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane
Center.
(Reporting by Jane Sutton)