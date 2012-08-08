(Corrects spelling of refinery in line 18 to Madero, day of
* Ernesto downgraded to tropical storm as hits Yucatan
* Expected to emerge over Gulf of Mexico later Wednesday
* Ernesto could regain hurricane strength by Thursday
By David Alire Garcia
CHETUMAL, Mexico, Aug 8 Ernesto was downgraded
to a tropical storm on Wednesday as it dumped heavy rains over
Mexico's southern Yucatan peninsula and headed toward the Gulf
of Mexico, where it was expected to regain strength.
The storm spared major tourist areas on the Yucatan coast
from a direct hit, landing in sparsely-populated low-lying
jungle late Tuesday. It hit land as a Category 1 hurricane, the
lowest on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, and was downgraded
to a tropical storm early on Wednesday.
The storm was expected to emerge over the Bay of Campeche
this afternoon, where state oil company Pemex has port
facilities and offshore platforms, and it could regain strength
and become a hurricane again by Thursday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT)
advisory.
A Pemex spokesperson said all the company's facilities in
the area were operating normally. They include the Minatitlan
and Madero refineries in the Bay of Campeche, which put out
375,000 barrels per day (bpd) between them, or just under a
third of Mexico's total refining capacity, and oil fields
Cantarell and Ku Maloob Zaap.
Ernesto's top sustained wind speed fell to 60 miles per hour
(95 km per hour) and it was moving 15 mph (24 kph) to the west
over the southern portion of the Yucatan peninsula.
The storm landed on the Mexican coast near the town of
Mahahual, about 20 miles (65 km) north of Chetumal, where nearly
200 people were evacuated to shelters but no deaths or serious
damage were reported, according to local civil protection
officials.
About 2,300 people were evacuated from Chetumal up the coast
to Tulum in an area known for its scuba diving and eco-tourism
attractions.
Cancun, some 230 miles (380 km) to the north of Chetumal,
was devastated in 2005 by Hurricane Wilma, the most intense
storm ever recorded in the Atlantic, but it only saw heavy rains
from Ernesto.
Carlos Morales, director of Pemex Production and
Exploration, told Reuters on Monday that oil production had not
been affected at all by the hurricane.
Hurricane warnings were in effect along the coast of
Veracruz state, on the Gulf of Mexico.
Heavy rain hit northern Honduras early Tuesday but there
were no reports of damage.
Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 cm), and possibly 12
inches (30 cm) in some areas, was expected over Belize and
northern Guatemala.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
