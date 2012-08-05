* Ernesto expected to make landfall in Mexico
* May reach hurricane strength by mid-week
* Tropical Storm Florence forms in eastern Atlantic
By Michael Connor
MIAMI, Aug 5 Tropical Storm Ernesto kept on a
westerly course in the Caribbean Sea on Sunday and was expected
to strengthen slowly over the next 48 hours, soaking Jamaica as
it passes the island on its way to the Yucatan, U.S. forecasters
said.
Wet and windy conditions were already beginning to be felt
in Jamaica by early Sunday afternoon as the outer rain bands of
Ernesto reached the Caribbean island of fewer than 3 million
people, according to Jamaica's emergency management office.
Ernesto's winds and rain threatened to dampen large street
parties in the capital Kingston to watch the men's 100 meters
track final at the Olympics Games where Jamaicans have huge
medal hopes in the shape of world record holder Usain Bolt and
his compatriots Yohan Blake and Asafa Powell.
Jamaican officials were also making contingency plans for a
major outdoor gala on Sunday to mark the island's 50th
anniversary of independence from Britain.
Tropical storm conditions were possible along the coast of
Honduras by late Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. A
tropical storm watch advisory was also issued for Grand Cayman.
Ernesto was following a predicted track that should keep it
at sea until a forecast landfall, possibly at hurricane
strength, over Mexico's Yucatan peninsula on Wednesday.
The storm was 205 miles (335 km) south-south-west of
Kingston, Jamaica, around 1:40 p.m. EDT on Sunday, moving west
at about 23 mph (37 kph) with maximum sustained winds around 50
mph (85 kph).
Heavy rains were expected throughout Sunday in Hispaniola
and Puerto Rico. Three to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 cm) were
expected in Jamaica and authorities warned of flooding in
low-lying areas along the south coast. Showers and
thunderstorms, sometimes severe, were possible on the islands of
Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire off Venezuela's northern coast.
"Ernesto is forecast to become a hurricane in the
northwestern Caribbean in a day or two," the U.S. forecasters in
Miami said.
Ernesto would be deemed a hurricane if its winds reach 74
mph (119 kph).
Forecasters expect Ernesto to move into the southern Gulf of
Mexico by Thursday but it was too early to know whether it could
disrupt oil and gas operations in the gulf.
U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasters said another
tropical storm, called Florence, formed on Saturday in the
eastern Atlantic and was moving west in open waters. As of early
Sunday, forecasters said Florence was about 680 miles (1,090
km) west of the Cape Verde Islands.
With maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph), Florence
was the sixth named storm of the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane
season, moving west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph). Some
strengthening was expected over the next day or two.
August and September are usually the most active months of
the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season, which runs from June 1
to Nov. 30.
