HOUSTON, Sept 1 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday it had shut in some production and evacuated some workers from its Gulf of Mexico operations as a tropical disturbance churned over the central part of the basin, a spokesman said.

Spokesman Patrick McGinn said the company was evacuating 140 workers and had shut in about 11,000 barrels per day of oil and 60 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)