Oct 10 Subtropical Storm Fay formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and was headed in the direction of Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), was located 525 miles (845 km) south of Bermuda and was expected to reach the British territory on Sunday morning, the Miami-based center said. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)