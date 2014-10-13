(Updates with downgrading of storm and new position)
By Samantha Strangeways
HAMILTON, Bermuda Oct 12 Tropical Storm Fay
lost strength after briefly reaching a Category 1 hurricane in
the Atlantic on Sunday, sweeping past Bermuda with strong winds,
felling trees and knocking out power to thousands in the British
territory.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday evening
that Fay carried top sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100
km per hour). Fay was about 400 miles (645 km) east northeast of
Bermuda and moving in an easterly direction.
A Category 1 storm is at the low end of the five-stage
Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity.
Fay knocked power out for at least 18,000 homes in Bermuda
in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. Crews worked
through the night to restore electricity after severe winds
brought down power lines. Trees were also uprooted, including at
Government House, where the British governor resides, and road
signs were brought down.
Bermuda has strict building codes and is well prepared for
storms that sweep across the Atlantic during the
June-through-November hurricane season.
An affluent island and global reinsurance center, located
640 miles (1,030 km) off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, Bermuda
is home to some 65,000 people.
It was largely business as usual in the capital, Hamilton,
with restaurants open and some traffic lights in operation on
Sunday afternoon.
Bermuda's Emergency Measures Organization met on Sunday to
assess the damage.
"We are aware of some damage to property and of downed trees
and power lines," acting Premier Trevor Moniz said before the
meeting. "The safest thing is for people to remain at home and
allow the important work that follows this kind of storm to be
done safely and by the responsible agencies."
So far, the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season has been
relatively inactive and Fay was only the sixth named storm of
the year. In August, forecasters downgraded their outlook for
the season, predicting below-normal activity with seven to 12
named storms, and no more than two reaching major hurricane
status.
A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above
with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).
Below-average temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean
are making it difficult for larger storms to develop, the
forecasters say.
Fay's formation came just over a month later than the
typical date for the season's sixth named storm, according to
Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private forecaster Weather
Underground.
Earlier on Sunday, Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed in the
Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean Islands and was forecast
to become a hurricane by the time it reaches Puerto Rico on
Tuesday, the hurricane center said.
(Reporting by Samantha Strangeways in Hamilton, Bermuda, David
Adams in Miami and Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by David
Evans and Lisa Shumaker)