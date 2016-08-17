Aug 17 Tropical Storm Fiona, the sixth named storm of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season, has formed over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The storm is located about 920 miles (1,480 km) west of Cabo Verde, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC added. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)