MIAMI, April 4 The 2012 Atlantic hurricane
season will be "below average" with 10 tropical storms, four of
which will strengthen into hurricanes, with two becoming major
hurricanes, Colorado State University forecasters predicted on
Wednesday.
There was a 42 percent chance that a major hurricane with
winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph) will hit the U.S.
coast during the Atlantic-Caribbean hurricane season that runs
from June 1 to Nov. 30, the team founded by forecasting pioneer
William Gray said. Historically, that average is 52 percent.
(Reporting By Jane Sutton; Editing by Vicki Allen)