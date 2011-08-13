MIAMI Aug 13 Tropical Storm Franklin formed in the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda on Saturday and was moving over open seas where it posed no threat to land, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm had top winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per hour) and could strengthen slightly before dissipating by Monday, the forecasters said.

Franklin was about 360 miles (580 km) northeast of Bermuda and was moving northeast away from the British island and away from the United States.

Forecasters were also keeping watch over several other tropical disturbances in the Atlantic as the June-through-November hurricane season moved into its traditionally most active period.

(Writing by Jane Sutton; Editing by Sandra Maler)