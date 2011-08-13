MIAMI Aug 13 Tropical Storm Franklin formed in
the Atlantic Ocean northeast of Bermuda on Saturday and was
moving over open seas where it posed no threat to land,
forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm had top winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km per
hour) and could strengthen slightly before dissipating by
Monday, the forecasters said.
Franklin was about 360 miles (580 km) northeast of Bermuda
and was moving northeast away from the British island and away
from the United States.
Forecasters were also keeping watch over several other
tropical disturbances in the Atlantic as the
June-through-November hurricane season moved into its
traditionally most active period.
(Writing by Jane Sutton; Editing by Sandra Maler)