* Atlantic storm poses no threat to land or U.S. oil patch
* Gradual weakening forecast
(Updates storm position, wind speed)
MIAMI Aug 13 Tropical Storm Franklin
strengthened slightly after forming northeast of Bermuda on
Saturday, but it was moving over open seas and posed no threat
to land, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
The sixth named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season
also posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas production
installations in the Gulf of Mexico.
The storm had top sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75
km per hour) at about 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT). But it was
forecast to begin weakening gradually on Saturday night and
dissipate by Monday, the Miami-based hurricane center said.
Franklin was about 605 miles (970 km) northeast of Bermuda
and was moving east-northeast over the open Atlantic, away from
the British island and away from the United States.
Forecasters were also keeping watch over several other
tropical disturbances in the Atlantic as the
June-through-November hurricane season moved into its
traditionally most active period.
(Writing by Tom Brown; editing by Mohammad Zargham)