MIAMI Aug 14 Tropical Storm Gert formed southeast of Bermuda on Sunday, becoming the seventh named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda, a British overseas territory in the Atlantic.

The storm posed no threat to U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Eric Beech)