* Warnings lifted for reinsurance hub Bermuda
* British territory could still get heavy swells
By Sam Strangeways
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug 15 Tropical Storm Gert
began to turn away from Bermuda on Monday and the British
territory dropped all storm warnings for the mid-Atlantic
island.
Gert was a small storm and was passing farther east of the
global reinsurance hub than previously anticipated, forecasters
at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
By midday, with the storm 95 miles (155 km) east-southeast
of the island, Bermuda had so far seen none of the predicted
wind gusts or rain squalls.
"The weather is extremely calm but there is a swell out
there," a duty officer at the Bermuda Maritime Operations
Centre said.
Forecasters warned that large swells from the storm could
bring potentially deadly rough surf and rip currents as Gert
passed east of Bermuda on Monday. It was expected to turn
northeast over open seas on a path that would keep it well away
from the heavily populated U.S. east coast.
Gert had sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per
hour) and forecasters said it could strengthen a little more
but was not expected to pass the 74 mph (119 kph) threshold
that would make it a hurricane.
Bermuda is an affluent island that is home to 68,000 people
and 16 of the world's top 35 reinsurers. It has strict building
codes and is well prepared for the storms that sweep across the
Atlantic during the June-through-November hurricane season.
Storm fatalities are rare there.
Gert is the seventh named storm of what is proving to be a
busy but so far toothless 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.
The sixth storm, Tropical Storm Franklin, formed during the
weekend but never threatened land and quickly lost its tropical
characteristics over the North Atlantic.
Forecasters were keeping a watch on two other disturbances
in the Atlantic, one over open waters southeast of Tropical
Storm Gert and the other over the Leeward Islands.
Neither was expected to develop into a tropical cyclone
over the next two days, but the latter could dump heavy rain on
the Leeward Islands, the Hurricane Center forecasters said.
Several computer models predicted it would move northwest
across the Caribbean Sea, passing Jamaica's southern shore and
clipping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the
western Gulf of Mexico.
(Writing by Jane Sutton, editing by Eric Beech)