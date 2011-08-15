* Warnings lifted for reinsurance hub Bermuda

* British territory could still get heavy swells

By Sam Strangeways

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug 15 Tropical Storm Gert began to turn away from Bermuda on Monday and the British territory dropped all storm warnings for the mid-Atlantic island.

Gert was a small storm and was passing farther east of the global reinsurance hub than previously anticipated, forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

By midday, with the storm 95 miles (155 km) east-southeast of the island, Bermuda had so far seen none of the predicted wind gusts or rain squalls.

"The weather is extremely calm but there is a swell out there," a duty officer at the Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre said.

Forecasters warned that large swells from the storm could bring potentially deadly rough surf and rip currents as Gert passed east of Bermuda on Monday. It was expected to turn northeast over open seas on a path that would keep it well away from the heavily populated U.S. east coast.

Gert had sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour) and forecasters said it could strengthen a little more but was not expected to pass the 74 mph (119 kph) threshold that would make it a hurricane.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Reuters Hurricane Tracker: r.reuters.com/san78n

National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov

Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com

Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Bermuda is an affluent island that is home to 68,000 people and 16 of the world's top 35 reinsurers. It has strict building codes and is well prepared for the storms that sweep across the Atlantic during the June-through-November hurricane season. Storm fatalities are rare there.

Gert is the seventh named storm of what is proving to be a busy but so far toothless 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.

The sixth storm, Tropical Storm Franklin, formed during the weekend but never threatened land and quickly lost its tropical characteristics over the North Atlantic.

Forecasters were keeping a watch on two other disturbances in the Atlantic, one over open waters southeast of Tropical Storm Gert and the other over the Leeward Islands.

Neither was expected to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, but the latter could dump heavy rain on the Leeward Islands, the Hurricane Center forecasters said.

Several computer models predicted it would move northwest across the Caribbean Sea, passing Jamaica's southern shore and clipping Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before moving into the western Gulf of Mexico. (Writing by Jane Sutton, editing by Eric Beech)