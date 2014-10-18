(Corrects to Category 2 from Category 1 in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON Oct 17 The large eye of Gonzalo, a Category 2 hurricane packing 110 miles-per-hour (175-kph) winds, made a direct hit on Bermuda on Friday night, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center warned that once the eye had passed, the islands would be lashed with damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge. (Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)