SAN JUAN Oct 13 Tropical Storm Gonzalo reached
hurricane strength as it churned through the Caribbean on Monday
and headed toward the British Virgin Islands, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Gonzalo was about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of St. Maarten,
the half-French, half-Dutch island, with maximum sustained winds
of 75 mph (120 kph).
A hurricane warning was in effect for the British Virgin
Islands and hurricane watches were in effect for Puerto Rico,
St. Maarten, Anguilla and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Gonzalo was forecast to continue gaining strength and become
a major hurricane on Wednesday with sustained winds of 115 mph
(185 (kph).
Most forecasts showed Gonzalo posing no threat of landfall
in the mainland United States and spinning away in a northerly
direction over the Atlantic after passing Puerto Rico and the
Virgin Islands.
In Puerto Rico, consumers stocked up on water, batteries and
other emergency supplies as government officials urged residents
to take precautions against a possible strike by Gonzalo, which
was forecast to pass to the northeast of the island.
"My call to the people is to err on the side of caution,"
Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said at a noon press
conference as he urged people to stay indoors.
While the center of the storm was projected to pass
offshore, Puerto Rico remained in its path, said Roberto Garcia,
the National Weather Service director in San Juan.
"If the system moves south, it will pass very close to
Puerto Rico, and sustained tropical force winds will touch the
big island and the island municipalities of Vieques and
Culebra," Garcia said.
Extra ferry service was provided to Vieques and Culebra on
Sunday and Monday prior to the storm to ensure that tourists
could leave before the storm.
Emergency personnel were placed on alert and storm shelters
were being set up at public schools and other facilities. The
Explorer of the Seas cruise ship changed schedule to arrive
early and spend the night in port.
Gonzalo is the sixth hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic
hurricane season. In August, forecasters downgraded their
outlook for the season, predicting below-normal activity with
seven to 12 named storms and no more than two reaching major
hurricane status.
A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above
with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins, David Adams and Reuters in San
Juan; Editing by Jim Loney, Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)