MIAMI Oct 15 Hurricane Gonzalo continued to strengthen on Wednesday but was forecast to begin weakening on Thursday as it moves over cooler Atlantic water towards Bermuda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane Gonzalo strengthened on Tuesday into a major Category 3 hurricane as it moved away from the northern Caribbean, but had almost reached its peak, forecasters said.

Most forecasts showed Gonzalo posing no threat to the mainland United States and moving further north into the Atlantic. It could hit Bermuda late on Friday, and the island was put under a hurricane watch.

Gonzalo was about 660 miles (1,060 km) south of Bermuda late on Wednesday and packed sustained winds reaching 125 miles per hour (205 km per hour), the center said.

Gonzalo is the sixth hurricane of the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November. Forecasters in August predicted lower-than-usual activity for the season, with seven to 12 named storms and no more than two reaching major hurricane status.

A major hurricane is considered to be Category 3 or above with winds hitting at least 111 mph (178 kph).

Gonzalo is forecast to reach 130 mph (210 kph) on Wednesday before gradually weakening, falling just short of becoming the Atlantic's first Category 4 hurricane since Oct. 2011 when Hurricane Ophelia's winds reached 140 mph (225 kph), according to Jeff Masters, a hurricane expert with private forecaster Weather Underground.

Gonzalo would likely begin weakening on Thursday as it encountered drier air and cooler seas, but could still reach Bermuda anywhere between a Category 1 and Category 3 storm, Masters wrote in a blog post.

Forecast models showed it passing within 30 to 80 miles (48 to 129 km) of the island on Friday.

Gonzalo uprooted trees, downed power lines and damaged scores of boats in the Caribbean islands of Antigua, St Maarten, and Martinique, according to local authorities and media reports.

One 87-year-old sailor in St Maarten died after his boat sank in one marina where 37 vessels were damaged, The Daily Herald reported. (Reporting by David Adams; Editing by Marguerita Choy)