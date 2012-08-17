Aug 16 Tropical storm Gordon, located 1,315 miles West of the Azores, is near hurricane strength and only has a day or so to become a hurricane before it moves over cooler waters and encounters strong shear, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on late Thursday.

"Gordon is forecast to remain a tropical storm by the time it moves through the Azores in three days," the agency said, adding that there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Gordon is moving toward the east, the NHC said.