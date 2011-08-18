(Hurricane moving out to sea, changes dateline)

MEXICO CITY Aug 17 Hurricane Greg formed in the Pacific off the Mexican coast late on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km) and headed out to sea, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Greg strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane at 11 p.m. EDT/0300 GMT and was located about 280 miles (455km) west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, the center said.

Greg was moving west-northwest at about 22 mph (35 kmh) on a course that was expected to keep pushing the storm further from the Mexican coast. There are no oil installations in the path of the hurricane.

No coastal watches were in effect, the hurricane center said. Category 1 is the weakest on the 1-5 Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Anthony Boadle)