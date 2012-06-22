HOUSTON, June 22 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
said on Friday the company would begin removing nonessential
workers from its oil and natural gas platforms in the Gulf of
Mexico throughout the day while monitoring a low-pressure system
near the Yucatan Peninsula, but no production has yet been shut
in.
"If the weather appears to move in the direction of any of
our facilities, we are prepared to immediately remove all
workers and safely shut in production," the company said.
Nonessential workers include cooks and cleaning staff, but
not those who operate production equipment. Anadarko operates
eight platforms in the Gulf.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)