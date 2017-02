HOUSTON, Sept 1 ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Thursday it had shut in production at its Magnolia oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico and evacuated all workers as a tropical disturbance churned over the central part of the basin.

The company said its net production from Magnolia averaged about 5,000 barrels of oil equivalent last year.

ConocoPhillips said there was no storm impact on its Gulf Coast refineries. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)