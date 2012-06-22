HOUSTON, June 22 BHP Billiton on Friday shut in production at its pair of oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico and was evacuating all workers from those operations as a weather system threatened to form into the first tropical cyclone to reach the prolific oil and gas producing basin this year.

"Production is shut in," BHP spokesman Frank Hernandez said Friday afternoon.

BHP operates two platforms, Shenzi and Neptune, with a combined capacity to produce 170,000 barrels of oil and 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)