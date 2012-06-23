HOUSTON, June 23 Apache Corp said on Saturday the company was evacuating non-essential personnel from its shallow-water oil and gas Gulf of Mexico operations because of a weather system in the basin.

The company said no production has been affected.

"Apache is carefully monitoring the situation and if necessary it will order the safe evacuation of all personnel as well as shut in production," the company said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jackie Frank)