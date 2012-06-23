UPDATE 2-Porsche, Audi lift VW to record underlying profit
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
HOUSTON, June 23 Chevron Corp said on Saturday it was evacuating some non-essential workers from oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico because of a weather system expected to develop into Tropical Storm Debby, but no production was affected.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jackie Frank)
* Books higher-than-expected one-off charges in 2016 (Adds CEO comment, details)
* U.S. drillers add rigs for sixth straight week -Baker Hughes
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.