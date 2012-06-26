HOUSTON, June 26 Oil and gas producers in the Gulf of Mexico restarted more production on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Debby weakened and drifted eastward over Florida.

BP Plc, the largest oil producer in the Gulf, said it continued restaffing its seven oil and gas platforms as offshore weather conditions improved.

"Our oil and natural gas production will be ramped up in coming days as the facilities are restaffed," spokesman Brett Clanton said.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp, the largest natural gas producer in the basin, said it had restaffed and restarted production at two of its four platforms shut and evacuated as the storm approached, with restart on the horizon for the other two.

Those last two are the gas-only Independence Hub, can produce up to 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day, and Neptune, which can produce up to 14,000 bpd of oil and 23 mmcfd of gas.

The Independence Hub, about 185 miles (297 km) southeast of New Orleans, is the easternmost deepwater energy installation in the Gulf.

The company had restarted Marco Polo, which can produce up to 120,000 barrels per day of oil and 300 million cubic feet of gas, and Constitution, with capacity of 70,000 bpd of oil and 200 mmcfd of gas. They are directly south or southwest of New Orleans.

Debby was still in the Gulf on Tuesday, about 70 miles (110 km" west of Cedar Key, Florida, though most thunderstorms and rain were north and east of the center, already over the state.

BP's affected facilities include Thunder Horse, the world's largest oil and gas platform, which is designed to produce up to 250,000 bpd of oil and 200 mmcfd of gas.

BHP Billiton also said on Tuesday it was restarting its Shenzi and Neptune platforms, which can produce a combined 170,000 bpd of oil and 100 mmcfd of gas. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)