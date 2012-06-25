* NHC drops storm warnings for Louisiana, extends Florida
watch
* Oil companies evacuate Gulf workers, shut down platforms
* Debby expected to remain tropical storm, hit Florida
Panhandle
(Adds casualties in Florida, Alabama, updates storm position)
By Chris Baltimore
HOUSTON, June 24 Tropical Storm Debby meandered
slowly to the Florida coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds and
waves that forced the closure of about a quarter of offshore oil
and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico and spawning tornadoes
that killed one person.
Debby, the first named storm of 2012 to enter the Gulf of
Mexico, was centered about 115 miles (185 km) south-southwest of
Apalachicola, Florida and was nearly stationary, the National
Hurricane Center said in its 7 p.m. CDT (0000 GMT) update.
Debby, no longer expected to gain hurricane strength, packed
winds of 60 mph (97 kph), the Miami-based center said.
Citing a "significant change in the forecast track," the NHC
said Debby is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle near Panama
City on Thursday as a tropical storm. "This forecast remains
uncertain due to weak steering currents," the NHC said.
The NHC had previously predicted that the storm would track
westward toward the Louisiana coast as a weak hurricane,
spurring Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal to declare a state of
emergency.
Debby has already disrupted nearly a quarter of Gulf
offshore oil and natural gas production as big offshore
operators like BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell
evacuated workers from offshore platforms in the path of the
storm.
The disruption could worsen in coming days, with Debby
expected to enter some of the most prolific production areas of
the Gulf, home to 20 percent of U.S. oil production and 6
percent of natural gas output..
Debby brought gale force winds and heavy rain to the Florida
Panhandle and west-central Florida, the NHC said.
Earlier on Sunday, it spawned tornadoes that killed a woman,
severely injured a child and wrecked homes in central Florida in
rural Highlands County, according to an emergency management
official.
In Alabama, a swimmer who went missing off the coast of
Orange Beach is presumed drowned, according to the U.S. Coast
Guard. Several Alabama beaches were closed due to rough surf.
The NHC maintained a storm warning for the
Mississippi-Alabama border, extended warnings for Florida's
northwest coast to Englewood, and discontinued warnings for the
Louisiana coast. Residents were warned to expect storm
conditions within 36 hours.
"Tropical storm conditions are already near or over portions
of the northeast Gulf Coast and are expected to reach the
remainder of the warning area tonight," the forecasters warned.
U.S. officials warned Gulf Coast residents to watch the
storm given its shifting forecast track. "History has taught us
that storm tracks can change quickly and unexpectedly," said
Craig Fugate, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management
Agency.
Debby could bring total rainfall accumulations of 10-15
inches (25-38 cm) to the Florida Panhandle, with isolated
accumulations of 25 inches.
At Gulf Shores, Alabama, on the Gulf Coast, Sharon Edmondson
made storm preparations as she gathered with about 100 family
members for vacation.
"As long as the family is together, I'll take a hurricane
alert at the beach over most any other normal day," Edmondson
said.
(Additional reporting by Kelli Dugan in Gulf Shores, Ben
Berkowitz in New York, Erwin Seba in Houston and Michael Connor
in Miami.; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)