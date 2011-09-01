* Area of clouds, thunderstorms moving northwest
* Some oil firms evacuate offshore workers as precaution
MIAMI, Sept 1 A low-pressure system pushing
northwest through the Gulf of Mexico has a strong chance of
becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days and
threatening U.S. states on northern coast of the gulf, the
National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
The system, now over the central part of the gulf, already
has prompted some major international oil companies to evacuate
workers from offshore oil platforms. [ID:nN1E77U25E]
The Miami-based hurricane center said the low pressure area
was producing a large area of clouds, thunderstorms and gusty
winds as it headed slowly to the northwest.
"This system has a high chance ... 70 percent ... of
becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours ...
Interests along the entire northern Gulf of Mexico coast should
monitor the progress of this disturbance," the NHC said.
Some computer models showed the developing system, which
would be called Lee if it became a tropical storm, could pass
over the coasts of Texas and Louisiana. Lee will be the 12th
named storm of the busy 2011 Atlantic hurricane season.
Texas is in the grip of a severe drought and rains from the
developing weather system could bring some relief.
Meanwhile, still far east out over the Atlantic, Hurricane
Katia formed late on Wednesday and was churning west with winds
of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour) but posing no immediate
threat to land.
At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), Katia was located about 1,065
miles (1,710 km) east of the Caribbean's Leeward Islands.
After Hurricane Irene rampaged up the U.S. East Coast over
the weekend, killing at least 40 people, authorities on the
U.S. Atlantic seaboard are monitoring Katia to see which path
it takes.
The NHC forecast shows Katia becoming a major hurricane by
the weekend but sees its center missing the Caribbean islands
on its northwestward track. Forecasters say it is still too
early to say with certainty that the hurricane poses no threat
to the U.S. eastern seaboard.
However, some long-range computer models, which can be off
by hundreds of miles (kilometers), show Katia eventually
swinging north toward the mid-Atlantic island of Bermuda, away
from the U.S. coast.
The Atlantic hurricane season typically brings 11 or 12
named storms. Katia is already the 11th and with half of the
season still ahead, it is shaping up to be the unusually busy
year that was predicted. [ID:nN1E77M1W4]
(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays in
Houston; Editing by Bill Trott)