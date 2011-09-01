MIAMI, Sept 1 A low-pressure area in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to become a tropical cyclone and could cause tidal flooding along the coast from the Florida Panhandle to Texas, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read said on Thursday.

"We've got a huge area of moisture, we've got a developing wind field ... we're probably going to see some tremendous rain amounts and the corresponding flooding that goes with that," Read told reporters in Miami.

The Miami-based hurricane center is giving the system now over the central Gulf of Mexico and moving northwestwards a high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48 hours. (Reporting by Tom Brown, Editing by Pascal Fletcher)