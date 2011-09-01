MIAMI, Sept 1 A low-pressure area in the Gulf
of Mexico is expected to become a tropical cyclone and could
cause tidal flooding along the coast from the Florida Panhandle
to Texas, U.S. National Hurricane Center Director Bill Read
said on Thursday.
"We've got a huge area of moisture, we've got a developing
wind field ... we're probably going to see some tremendous rain
amounts and the corresponding flooding that goes with that,"
Read told reporters in Miami.
The Miami-based hurricane center is giving the system now
over the central Gulf of Mexico and moving northwestwards a
high chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next 48
hours.
(Reporting by Tom Brown, Editing by Pascal Fletcher)