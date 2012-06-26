UPDATE 6-Oil pushes higher as U.S. Treasury flags sanctions on Iran
* Sanctions announcement adds to market volatility (Adds sanctions announcement, updates prices)
HOUSTON, June 26 Williams Cos said on Tuesday that the ENI -operated Devil's Tower oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico was restarting in the wake of Tropical Storm Debby.
The platform was among those shut as the storm entered the Gulf. It can produce up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 110 million cubic feet of natural gas. (Reporting By Kristen Hays)
Feb 3 U.S. oil and natural gas producers added jobs in December and January as drillers continued to return to the well pad with crude prices holding near 18 month highs, according to U.S. jobs data on Friday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The United States has placed a Navy destroyer off the coast of Yemen to protect waterways from Houthi militia aligned with Iran, two U.S. officials said on Friday, amid heightened tension between Washington and Tehran.