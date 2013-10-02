Oct 2 BP Plc said on Wednesday it was
evacuating some workers from its oil and natural gas platforms
in the Gulf of Mexico as a low-pressure system threatened to
strengthen into a tropical storm.
BP said on its website that workers not essential to oil and
gas production were being evacuated as some forecasts suggested
the weather system could cross the central Gulf, where BP
operates four platforms. Those include Thunder Horse, the
largest platform in the world, which can produce up to 250,000
barrels per day of oil and 200 million cubic feet of natural
gas.
The company also said oil and natural gas production at all
BP-operated platforms remains online at this time.