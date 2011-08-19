(Adds details of crops in the area)
MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Tropical Storm Harvey
formed on Central America's coast on Friday, threatening to
dump heavy rains on the sugar and coffee producing nations of
Honduras and Guatemala, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said.
With winds reaching 40 mph (65kph), the storm was moving
slowly west and was predicted to hit the Bay Islands of
Honduras on Friday evening and sweep over Belize on Saturday.
Belize issued a tropical storm warning for its coastal
region.
"These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods
and mudslides," the Miami-based center said in a statement.
Mudslides and flooding could affect agricultural production
in the exporting countries, but the coffee and sugar harvest
this year is largely over.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga, Editing by Sandra Maler)