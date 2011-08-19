(Adds details of crops in the area)

MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Tropical Storm Harvey formed on Central America's coast on Friday, threatening to dump heavy rains on the sugar and coffee producing nations of Honduras and Guatemala, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

With winds reaching 40 mph (65kph), the storm was moving slowly west and was predicted to hit the Bay Islands of Honduras on Friday evening and sweep over Belize on Saturday.

Belize issued a tropical storm warning for its coastal region.

"These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides," the Miami-based center said in a statement.

Mudslides and flooding could affect agricultural production in the exporting countries, but the coffee and sugar harvest this year is largely over. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga, Editing by Sandra Maler)