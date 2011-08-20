* Storm could become a hurricane on Saturday

* Up to 10 inches of rain may hit Central America (Adds details on hurricane threat, warnings)

TEGUCIGALPA Aug 19 Tropical storm Harvey strengthened as it neared Central America's coast on Friday, threatening to dump torrential rains on the sugar- and coffee-producing nations of Honduras and Guatemala.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Harvey would probably become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season before reaching the coast of Belize on Saturday, causing "large and destructive waves."

With winds reaching 60 mph (95 kph), the center of the storm was moving slowly west and expected to hit Bay Islands, Honduras, on Friday night and sweep over Belize on Saturday.

Heavy rains have pounded the tourist area in Honduras, although no evacuations have been ordered so far.

A tropical storm warning was issued for the Bay Islands, the coastal region of Belize and Mexico's southeastern Yucatan peninsula from the port city of Chetumal to Punta Gruesa.

"These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, especially over higher terrain," the Miami-based hurricane center said in a statement.

Authorities in Honduras issued warnings for a number of coastal areas and emergency services in Guatemala said they had taken steps to prepare the population for Harvey's arrival.

Mudslides and flooding could affect agricultural production in Central America but the coffee and sugar harvest this year is largely over.

The center predicted Guatemala, Honduras and Belize would see 3 to 6 inches of rain, with the storm unleashing as much as 10 inches in some regions.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City, Gustavo Palencia in Honduras and Mike McDonald in Guatemala; Editing by Sandra Maler and Bill Trott)