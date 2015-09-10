HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 23 at 7:03 P.M. EDT/2303 GMT
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
Sept 9 Tropical Storm Henri, the eighth named storm of the 2015 Atlantic Hurricane Season, has formed in the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
The storm was located about 250 miles (405 km) east-southeast of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.
Henri is moving toward the north at nearly 5 miles per hour (7 kph).
"Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the NHC added. (Reporting by Kevin Jose in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Saudi Arabia is having "serious discussions" with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE as one of the exchanges for state oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO, the Saudi foreign minister told Fox News on Thursday.