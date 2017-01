Sept 1 Hermine, previously a tropical storm, has strengthened into the fourth hurricane of the 2016 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday.

Hermine was located about 115 miles (180 kilometers) south-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers/hour), the Miami-based weather-forecaster said. (Reporting by Harshith Aranya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)