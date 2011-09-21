Sept 21 Tropical Storm Hilary formed off Mexico's Pacific coast on Wednesday and forecasters said it could strengthen into a hurricane later this week, although its path probably will only brush the coast.

The storm was located 155 miles (245 kms) south of the popular resort of Puerto Escondido in the state of Oaxaca, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kms), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

"Hilary could become a hurricane in a couple of days," it said.

The storm is expected to dump 3 to 5 inches (6.7 to 12.7 cms) of rainfall across portions of the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero, home to the holiday resort of Acapulco. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; editing by Bill trott)